Girls’s Ashes: Tammy Beaumont says pickle juice the key of her success towards Australia

England batter Tammy Beaumont has revealed the secret behind her remarkable longevity during her record-breaking innings against Australia last week – pickle juice.

Beaumont, 32, drank the juice to overcome cramp in her hand during a mammoth innings which lasted more than eight hours.

She was eventually out for 208, the highest score for England by a woman.

“It was disgusting,” she told the Tailenders podcast.

Beaumont’s mammoth innings lasted 331 balls, featuring 27 fours, as she become just the eighth player to score a double hundred in women’s cricket.

But her efforts were very nearly derailed by the cramp in her hand.

“If I have batted for a long time it goes like an actual claw,” said Beaumont.

“I have to literally straighten out my fingers, drink some disgusting pickle juice and try and go again. Because once it starts it happens every couple of overs for the rest of the day.”

However, Beaumont has endured an even worse experience with pickle juice after drinking the “wrong” type in…