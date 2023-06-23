Girls’s cricket: Remembering the 1973 World Cup, 50 years on

Rachel Heyhoe Flint with the 1973 World Cup trophy

Women’s cricket is growing exponentially.

The top international teams are now full-time and franchise cricket has taken off around the world, with the recently completed Women’s Premier League paying large sums of money to the top players.

But it’s not always been that way.

Today’s generation is forever indebted to the women who paved the way, including those who competed in the first ever World Cup in 1973 – which was played two years before the inaugural men’s version.

“It was a lot of commitment and of course, we had to return to jobs,” remembers England’s World Cup-winning wicketkeeper Shirley Hodges.

“One of the players in the tournament was so tired she actually fell asleep at the wheel and only woke up when she hit the crash barrier.”

The player was fine but it is a tale that highlights the taxing nature of the tournament.

Hodges adds: “It was utterly exhausting. I remember playing in Bradford and then the next day they wanted me…