Girls’s Euro 2022: Eight-time champion Germany by to quarterfinals with 2-0 victory over Spain





An early goal from Klara Bühl settled any nerves for the German side at the Brentford Community Stadium, before Alexandra Popp doubled the lead later in the first half.

The clinical victory means that with a game to spare, Germany is through to the next stage of the tournament as it sealed top spot in Group B.

Bühl said the team was “very happy and proud” to have progressed to the next stage, and Germany’s manager Martina Voss-Tecklenburg praised the spirit of her side.

“It was exactly that spirit that everyone thinks of with the Germany team, but it was also tactically a great performance,” she said, according to the Guardian. “Some of the players may have cursed because they didn’t touch the ball much, but they were rewarded with two goals.”

Spain was billed as one of the pre-tournament favorites, primarily down to the success of Barcelona’s women’s team as one of Europe’s dominant club sides. However, despite impressing with a 4-1 victory against Finland in its opening game,…