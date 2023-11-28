Girls’s Huge Bash League: Brisbane Warmth beat Sydney Thunder to achieve Challenger

Brisbane Heat’s Amelia Kerr (left) celebrates with team-mates Jess Jonassen (centre) and Georgia Redmayne (right) after taking the wicket of Syndey Thunder’s Phoebe Litchfield

Women’s Big Bash League Eliminator, Western Australia Cricket Association Ground Brisbane Heat 169-8 (20 overs): Kerr 48 (32); Darlington 3-42 Sydney Thunder 125-9 (20 overs): Athapaththu 41 (40); Sippel 3-9 Heat won by 44 runs Scorecard

Heather Knight’s Sydney Thunder are out of the Women’s Big Bash League after a 44-run defeat by Brisbane Heat in the Eliminator match at the WACA in Perth.

Heat’s Amelia Kerr hit 48 to help set Thunder a target of 170.

England captain Knight made 25 in response but Thunder could only reach 125-9 off their 20 overs.

Brisbane will face Perth Scorchers in Wednesday’s Challenger, with the winner playing Adelaide Strikers in Saturday’s final at the Adelaide Oval.

“Always nice to win these games and give yourself a chance of going through and winning the trophy,” said Heat all-rounder Kerr.