Girls’s Premier League 2023: Every little thing it’s essential to know concerning the WPL

Could Sophie Ecclestone, Harmanpreet Kaur and Tahlia McGrath attract bids in the WPL auction?

The inaugural Women’s Premier League, which begins in March, is set to be the most lucrative franchise competition in women’s cricket.

It is the women’s version of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the world’s biggest T20 franchise competition.

The five franchises have been sold for £465m, with one each in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Lucknow.

Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament, before Monday’s player draft.

When does the WPL start and where is it?

The WPL will begin on 4 March, six days after the Women’s T20 World Cup ends in South Africa. It runs until 24 March, a week before the IPL starts.

The matches will all be held in Mumbai, at the 20,000-seater Brabourne Stadium and the much larger DY Patil Stadium (60,000 capacity).

How does the WPL work?

There are five teams: UP Warriorz, Gujarat Giants, Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai.

The format is simple – every team…