Girls’s Premier League: Delhi Capitals beat UP Warriorz by 42 runs to stay unbeaten

Meg Lanning struck her second half-century in two games to set up Delhi Capitals’ 211-4

Delhi Capitals 211-4 (20 overs): Lanning 70 (42), Jonassen 42* (20); Ismail 1-29 UP Warriorz 169-5 (20 overs): McGrath 90* (50); Jonassen 3-43 Delhi Capitals won by 42 runs Scorecard.

Delhi Capitals thrashed UP Warriorz by 42 runs to remain unbeaten in the Women’s Premier League.

Delhi posted 211-4, their second score of more than 200 in as many games, set up by captain Meg Lanning’s 70 from 42 balls.

Jess Jonassen then smashed an unbeaten 42 from 20 balls, supported by Jemimah Rodrigues’ unbeaten 34.

In reply, Tahlia McGrath smashed a stunning 90 not out from just 50 balls but Warriorz finished short on 169-5.

Lanning and Shafali Verma posted an opening stand of 67 in just 6.3 overs, with India opener Verma first to fall for 17.

Lanning fell in the 12th over but there was little relief for the Warriorz bowlers as England’s Alice Capsey struck 21 from just 10 balls before Rodrigues and Jonassen…