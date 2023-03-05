Girls’s Premier League: Grace Harris & Tara Norris star as Up Warriorz & Delhi Capitals win

Tara Norris (left) and Grace Harris (right) both played starring roles in wins for Delhi Capitals and Up Warriorz

Up Warriorz chased 63 off the last four overs to defeat Gujarat Giants on Sunday in the Women’s Premier League, while Delhi Capitals won against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Gujarat were in control defending 169-6 but Grace Harris smashed 59 not out to give Warriorz a three-wicket win.

Capitals made 223-2 before Tara Norris took 5-29 to restrict Bangalore to 163-8, securing a 60-run win.

Bangalore have the chance to bounce back against Mumbai on Monday.

Harris delivers as Warriorz pull off unlikely win

Grace Harris and Sophie Ecclestone shared an unbroken 70 off 26 balls to see Warriorz home

Gujarat were extremely poor in Saturday’s showpiece opening game, both with the bat and in the field.

Captain Beth Mooney was ruled out with a knee injury but that afforded a chance to England opener Sophia Dunkley, who made 13 off 11 balls.

Harleen Deol top-scored with 46 off 32 balls and…