Girls’s Premier League: Match will likely be ‘catalyst for progress’ in girls’s sport – Jon Lewis

Harmanpreet Kaur led Mumbai Indians to the inaugural Women’s Premier League title

When the arrival of the Women’s Premier League was confirmed in early 2022, it was immediately hailed as a game-changer for women’s cricket.

It was highly anticipated, a women’s edition of the men’s Indian Premier League – the world’s biggest franchise T20 competition.

The tournament culminated on Sunday with Mumbai Indians beating Delhi Capitals to claim the inaugural title.

In the country with the biggest cricketing fanbase in the world, the WPL was always likely to be a hit.

But it became clear this was a tournament like no other when the player auction sent shockwaves through team camps in the middle of the Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa.

The money on offer – contracts worth £6m across the five teams – was massive for women’s sport and players were catapulted into the public consciousness like never before.

BBC World Service has been in Mumbai speaking to players and coaches to gauge their…