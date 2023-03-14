Girls’s Premier League: Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Giants to safe knockout place

Mumbai Indians have lost every toss but won every game so far in the competition

Women’s Premier League, Mumbai (Brabourne Stadium): Mumbai Indians 162-8 (20 overs): Kaur 51, Yastika 44; Gardner 3-34 Gujarat Giants 107-9 (20 overs): Deol 22;; Sciver-Brunt 3-21, Matthews 3-23 Mumbai Indians won by 55 runs Scorecard . Table.

Unbeaten Mumbai Indians became the first team to earn a Women’s Premier League knockout stage place after beating Gujarat Giants by 55 runs.

Yastika Bhatia hit 44, England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt 36 and captain Harmanpreet Kaur a 30-ball 51 in Mumbai’s 162-8.

Sciver-Brunt then took 3-21 and West Indies captain Hayley Matthews grabbed 3-23 as Gujarat were held to 107-9.

Sciver-Brunt bowled England team-mate Sophia Dunkley with the first ball of the chase and Gujarat did not recover.

India pair Sabbhineni Meghana and Harleen Deol shared a stand of 38 before being dismissed by Matthews and England seamer Issy Wong respectively.

Gujarat skipper Sneh Rana added 20 from 19 balls but fell…