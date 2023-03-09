Girls’s Premier League: Mumbai Indians thrash Delhi Capitals to remain prime of desk

England seamer Issy Wong took 3-10 from four overs as Delhi Capitals were bowled out with two overs to spare

Delhi Capitals 105 (18 overs): Lanning 43 (41 balls); Wong 3-10 Mumbai Indians 109-2 (15 overs): Yastika 41 (32); Norris 1-4 Mumbai Indians won by eight wickets Scorecard . Table

Mumbai Indians kept their place at the top of the Women’s Premier League table with a crushing eight-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in Mumbai.

Delhi slumped to 105 all out in 18 overs, with England pace bowler Issy Wong starring with 3-10 for Mumbai.

It was the third time in their first three games that Mumbai have bowled out their opposition.

Opener Yastika Bhatia then top-scored for Mumbai with 41 as they reached their target with five overs to spare.

Both teams had won their first two games but Mumbai’s bowling proved the difference at the DY Patil Sports Academy with spinners Hayley Matthews and Saika Ishaque backing up Wong with three wickets apiece.

Ishaque, yet to be capped by India, has been crucial…