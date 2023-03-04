Girls’s Premier League: Mumbai Indians thrash Gujarat Giants in opening recreation

Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur hit 14 of her 30 balls for four

Women’s Premier League, Mumbai Mumbai Indians 207-5 (20 overs): Harmanpreet 65 (30), Matthews 47 (31); Rana 2-43 Gujarat Giants 64 (15.1 overs): Hemalatha 29* (23); Ishaque 4-11, Sciver-Brunt 2-5 Mumbai Indians won by 143 runs Scorecard ; Table

Harmanpreet Kaur smashed a 22-ball half-century as Mumbai Indians thrashed Gujarat Giants by 143 runs in the first game of the Women’s Premier League.

Mumbai posted 207-5 with Harmanpreet making 65 off 30 balls and Hayley Matthews 47 off 31 balls.

Gujarat’s reply never got going after Australia’s Beth Mooney retired injured in the first over with a knee problem.

She never returned and they were bowled out for just 64 with Saika Ishaque taking 4-11 and Nat Sciver-Brunt 2-5.

It was a dominant display from Mumbai, who are coached by former England captain Charlotte Edwards, on a historic day for women’s cricket.

The competition, which is the equivalent of the men’s Indian Premier…