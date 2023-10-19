Girls’s Premier League: Nat Sciver-Brunt & Issy Wong amongst six England gamers retained by franchises

Nat Sciver-Brunt scored 332 runs across 10 innings for Mumbai Indians last season including a match-winning 60 not out in the final

Six England players have been retained by their clubs for the second season of the Women’s Premier League in India.

Fast bowler Issy Wong and all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt, who helped Mumbai Indians win the inaugural T20 title, will remain with the franchise in 2024.

Delhi Capitals have kept all-rounder Alice Capsey, while England captain and batter Heather Knight stays with Royal Challengers Bangalore.

UP Warriorz have retained seamer Lauren Bell and spinner Sophie Ecclestone.

However, the seventh England player to take part in last season’s WPL, all-rounder Sophia Dunkley, has been released by the Gujarat Giants, who finished bottom of last season’s standings.

Dunkley was one of 11 players let go by the Giants, who now have 10 available slots for next season, although they have retained Australia pair Ash Gardner and Beth Mooney.

Ecclestone finished the…