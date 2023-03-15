Girls’s Premier League: Royal Challengers Bangalore beat UP Warriorz for first win

Richa Ghosh and Kanika Ahuja added 60 for the fifth wicket to lead Bangalore to their total

UP Warriorz 135 (19.3 overs): Harris 46 (32); Perry 3-16 Royal Challengers Bangalore 136-5 (18 overs): Ahuja 46 (30); Sharma 2-26 Royal Challengers Bangalore won by five wickets Scorecard, Table

Royal Challengers Bangalore earned their first Women’s Premier League win as they beat UP Warriorz by five wickets.

Chasing 136, Bangalore slipped to 60-4 but were revived by a partnership of 60 between Richa Ghosh and Kanika Ahuja.

Ghosh finished unbeaten on 31 as Bangalore reached their target with two overs to spare.

Their qualification hopes are not over, but need to win their next two games and hope other results go their way.

In the first innings, Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry took 3-16 as UP Warriorz were bowled out for 135.

Sophie Devine removed both openers in the first over and the Warriorz slipped to 31-5 before a partnership of 69 between Grace Harris and Deepti Sharma led the recovery.