Girls’s T20 World Cup 2023: England beat New Zealand in remaining warm-up sport

Spinner Sophie Ecclestone bowled four overs after being protected on Monday because of a slight injury

ICC Women’s World Cup warm-up, Cape Town New Zealand 114-9 (20 overs): Bates 36 (35); Ecclestone 3-19, Cross 2-10 England 118-5 (13.5 overs): Dunkley 60* (38); Jensen 2-20, A Kerr 2-24 England won by five wickets Scorecard

England comfortably beat New Zealand by five wickets in their final warm-up to ensure they will go into the Women’s T20 World Cup on a positive note.

After opting to bowl first, England restricted the Kiwis to 114-9 from their 20 overs, with Sophie Ecclestone claiming 3-19 and Kate Cross 2-10.

England then chased the target in 13.5 overs, with opener Sophia Dunkley making an unbeaten 60 from 38 balls.

Their opening game is against West Indies on Saturday (13:00 GMT).

England used 11 players, having used 12 in their opening warm-up win over South Africa on Monday, with captain Heather Knight, all-rounder Nat Scriver-Brunt, opener Danni Wyatt and bowler Lauren Bell…