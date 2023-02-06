Girls’s T20 World Cup 2023: England beat South Africa in warm-up

England captain Heather Knight needed treatment after being hit in the face by a Nadine de Klerk shot

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up, Stellenbosch England 246-7 (20 overs): Capsey 61 (33), Dunkley 59 (19), N Sciver-Brunt 51 (25); De Klerk 3-45 South Africa 229-9 (20 overs): Tryon 65 (23), De Klerk 50* (27); Glenn 3-30, Bell 3-31, Dean 3-46 England won by 17 runs Scorecard

England continued their preparations for the Women’s T20 World Cup with a 17-run win in a high-scoring warm-up game against hosts South Africa.

England posted 246-7, with Sophia Dunkley (59) crashing a 15-ball half-century, while Alice Capsey made 61 and Nat Sciver-Brunt 51.

Kate Cross, Lauren Bell and Sarah Glenn then took three wickets each as South Africa were restricted to 229-9.

England’s first game is against West Indies on Saturday (13:00 GMT).

“It was a great win. We were really aggressive and positive,” said Dunkley.

“We wanted to make a really strong effort to be fearless and brave and to take on some of the…