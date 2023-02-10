Girls’s T20 World Cup 2023: Heather Knight and Katherine Sciver-Brunt emphasise England’s positivity

England start their World Cup campaign on Saturday against West Indies before games against Ireland, India and Pakistan

Despite the stitches in her lip after being hit by the ball during a warm-up match against South Africa, Heather Knight is in good spirits before her side’s first outing at the Women’s T20 World Cup.

Overlooking the vast mountains in the heat of Stellenbosch where the teams are based, England are enjoying some downtime before their campaign begins against West Indies on 11 February.

The skipper is calm but positive – which seems to be a buzzword for the brand of cricket she wants her side to play under new coach Jon Lewis.

“I’d say it’s the best vibe I’ve felt from a group going into a World Cup before,” Knight, who is part…