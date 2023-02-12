Girls’s T20 World Cup 2023: India impressed by U19s win, says Shikha Pandey

Shikha Pandey became the first Indian female cricketer to score a half-century and take three wickets in the same match in 2014

India’s Women’s Under-19 World Cup success has inspired the senior side heading into their own T20 World Cup, says all-rounder Shikha Pandey.

India won the inaugural U19 World Cup final by seven wickets against England in South Africa last month.

“The whole team were an inspiration back home,” said Pandey, before India’s opening game against Pakistan.

“We all said that if they have done it, we need to do it for the country as well.”

Pandey, 33, who has only recently returned to the India team, added: “After the 2017 Women’s World Cup where we lost to England in the final, a lot of people said that was the watershed moment.

“But I think the World Cup coming to India is. For a young kid too see that it motivates them.

“It is just the beginning of something really spectacular for cricket in India, having women who are 15-years-old on a winning World Cup side shows…