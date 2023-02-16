Girls’s T20 World Cup: Arlene Kelly rues Eire’s lack of scientific edge in Pakistan loss

Orla Prendergast reached 30 from 18 balls, but it wasn’t enough as Ireland fell to a heavy defeat against Pakistan

Arlene Kelly admits that Ireland were not clinical enough as they suffered a heavy loss to Pakistan in their second game of the T20 Women’s World Cup.

Muneeba Ali hit Pakistan’s first century in T20 cricket with a brilliant 101 as they made 165-5 to claim their first victory of the tournament.

Ireland collapsed from 88-6 to 95 all out, losing by 70 runs in Cape Town.

They now sit bottom of Group 2 and are still awaiting their first win at a Women’s World Cup.

“I think we weren’t clinical enough. We knew that if we could perform at our best, we were definitely in with a chance, but unfortunately, that wasn’t the case,” said 29-year old Kelly.

“We did bowl two sides of the wicket and struggled to kind of build any pressure.

“I think that’s a disappointing result. It is fair to say that Pakistan were clinical on all three facets and we probably weren’t up to scratch.”

Kelly was…