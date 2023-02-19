Girls’s T20 World Cup: Australia attain semi-finals with six-wicket win over South Africa

South Africa 124 (20 overs): Brits 45 (36); Wareham 2-18 Australia 125-4 (16.3 overs): McGrath 57 (33); Kapp 2-21 Australia won by six wickets Scorecard. Tables

Australia progressed to the semi-finals of the Women’s T20 World Cup as they comfortably chased down South Africa’s total in Gqeberha.

The hosts posted an opening partnership of 58, but stalled in the middle overs as they set a below-par target of 125.

Five-time champions Australia were reduced to 40-3 in response with Marizanne Kapp picking up two wickets.

But Tahlia McGrath and the unbeaten Ashleigh Gardner rebuilt to see Australia home with 21 balls to spare.

Australia move into the semi-finals with a game to spare as winner of group one, and will likely face India after their defeat to England earlier in the day.

South Africa will have to hope that New Zealand defeat Sri Lanka on Sunday and then beat Bangladesh on Tuesday if they are to reach the knockout stage.

The Proteas enjoyed a solid start after being put in by Australia…