Girls’s T20 World Cup: Australia beat Bangladesh to maneuver nearer to semi-finals

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, Gqeberha Bangladesh 107-7 (20 overs): Joty 57 (50); Wareham 3-20, Brown 2-23 Australia 111-2 (18.2 overs): Lanning 48* (49), Healy 37 (36); Australia won by eight wickets Scorecard ; Table

Defending champions Australia took a step closer to the semi-finals of the Women’s T20 World Cup with an eight-wicket win over Bangladesh.

Chasing 108 in Gqeberha, they won with 10 balls to spare, with captain Meg Lanning hitting an unbeaten 48 after opener Alyssa Healy made 37.

Bangladesh made 107-7 with Nigar Sultana Joty scoring 57, while the returning Georgia Wareham claimed 3-20.

Australia go top of Group 1, while Bangladesh sit fourth after two losses.

Lanning’s side were solid in the field and were able to restrict Bangladesh after pace bowler Darcie Brown had opener Shamima Sultana caught, before bowling Murshida Khatun through the gate.

Joty built a 31-run stand with Sobhana Mostary, before Wareham, who was returning to international cricket after a 16-month knee…