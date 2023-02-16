Girls’s T20 World Cup: Australia edge nearer to semi-finals with win over Sri Lanka

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, Gqeberha: Sri Lanka 112-8 (20 overs): Harshitha 34; Schutt 4-24 Australia 113-0 (15.5 overs): Mooney 56*, Healy 54* Australia won by 10 wickets Scorecard ; Group table

Defending champions Australia moved within touching distance of the Women’s T20 World Cup semi-finals with a 10-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Gqeberha.

Beth Mooney hit 56 not out and Alyssa Healy added an unbeaten 54 to help the five-time winners chase down 113.

Sri Lanka had posted 112-8 with Australia’s Megan Schutt taking 4-24.

Australia will reach the last four as group winners if they avoid defeat by South Africa in their final Group A match on Saturday.

Only a loss to South Africa combined with both the Proteas and Sri Lanka beating New Zealand in their final group matches, plus an improbable run-rate swing, will see Australia miss out on the semi-finals.

Australia’s blistering chase against Sri Lanka was a marked contrast to their stodgy second innings in their unconvincing win over Bangladesh…