Girls’s T20 World Cup: Australia’s ‘formality’ victory sends warning to worldwide sport

Is it possible to get bored of winning?

“No. Not at all,” is the answer, according to Women’s T20 World Cup winner and player of the tournament, Australia’s Ash Gardner.

But when one team is so dominant – winning six of the past seven T20 world titles, including Sunday’s success over South Africa, and being 50-over and Commonwealth Games champions – there is a danger of monotony and risking its relevance.

Sport needs competitiveness to survive, and in international women’s cricket, its predictability could be its downfall.

“It just feels like a case of ‘what’s next?’ for Australia’s players,” said England all-rounder Georgia Elwiss on BBC Test Match Special as Meg Lanning’s side hugged and embraced one another on the Newlands outfield.

“There’s only a quick celebration. Australia winning, it’s just become a formality.”

Acknowledging this concern is not to discredit what Australia have achieved over the past decade.

They set the benchmark, reaping the rewards of a well-funded…