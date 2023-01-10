Girls’s T20 World Cup: Captain Meg Lanning and Alyssa Healy in Australia squad

Australia beat India to win the last women’s Twenty20 World Cup in March 2020

Captain Meg Lanning and Alyssa Healy have been included in a strong Australia squad for the defence of their women’s Twenty20 World Cup title.

Wicketkeeper Healy will miss that series with a calf problem but is expected to be fit for the World Cup.

Georgia Wareham also returns after recovering from a serious knee injury.

The leg spinner suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in October 2021 and only made a competitive return for Victoria in a domestic one-day match last week.

“Seeing Meg and Georgia back in action for Victoria has been exciting. Both bring a wealth of experience to the group, which is always crucial during major tournaments,” said national selector Shawn Flegler.

“Georgia in particular, has had a tough run of injuries, but she’s shown a great deal of resilience and her return is a real boost for the side.”

Australia are a dominant force in women’s international cricket, having secured…