Girls’s T20 World Cup: ‘Considered one of Australia’s finest wins’ or did India lose semi-final?

“It was one of the best wins I’ve been involved in.”

For a cricketer who has won it all – and whose side currently hold both World Cups and the Commonwealth Games trophy – Australia captain Meg Lanning’s statement is a powerful one.

As defending champions Australia reached their seventh consecutive Women’s T20 World Cup final after a thrilling five-run win in Cape Town, the emotions consumed both teams, with Australian joy – and relief – contrasted by depleted India’s disappointment.

“There were a couple of times I got a bit nervous,” Lanning admitted. “But we stayed calm and composed. We didn’t panic out there and we love the big moments.”

India looked out of it, slipping to 28-3 in pursuit of 173, before a heroic counter-attack from Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur left Australia rattled.

The tension mounted as India edged ever closer, until captain Harmanpreet was crucially run out in the 15th over.

“Bowling the last over I reckon my heart rate was 190,” said Australia…