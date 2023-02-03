Girls’s T20 World Cup: Eire defeat Bangladesh in Cape City warm-up

Orla Prendergast was one run shy of a half-century in Cape Town

Bangladesh 120-6 (20 overs): S Sultana 34, S Akhter 28; L Paul 3-17 Ireland 124-2 (18.5 overs): O Prendergast 49*, E Richardson 34; F Khatun 2-16 Ireland win by eight wickets Full scorecard (external) external-link

Ireland have beaten Bangladesh by eight wickets in their opening Twenty20 World Cup warm-up match in Cape Town.

Orla Prendergast’s unbeaten 49 set Ireland on course for victory while Leah Paul claimed three wickets.

Ed Joyce’s side begin their World Cup campaign against England on Monday, 13 February.

However, it is not all good news for Ireland as Rebecca Stokell was ruled out of the tournament through injury.

Stokell sustained a foot ligament injury and has been replaced in the squad by Merrion Cricket Club team-mate Rachel Delaney.

Bangladesh opened the batting but were restricted to 23-2 after Jane Maguire and Paul restricted them to early wickets.

Shamima Sultana had put up 34 runs from 30 balls but the opener was…