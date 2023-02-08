Girls’s T20 World Cup: Eire stun champions Australia in warm-up

Irish captain Laura Delany hits a shot as she made her to 32 against Australia

Australia 168-3 (20 overs): Healy 62 (rtd), McGrath 56 (rtd); Prendergast 2-19 Ireland 169-7 (19.4 overs): Delany 32, Hunter 26; Schutt 2-16 Ireland won by three wickets Full scorecard (external)

Ireland have shocked Women’s T20 World Cup champions Australia with a three-wicket victory in Wednesday’s warm-up game in Stellenbosch.

Alyssa Healy hit 62 and Tahlia McGrath added 56 before both retired as Australia posted 168-3.

Ireland made a brisk start in reply and captain Laura Delany made 32 as they threatened an upset.

A six from Arlene Kelly in the final over proved decisive as the Irish clinched a memorable win on 169-7.

Orla Prendergast (2-19) gave Ireland an early boost by dismissing opener Beth Mooney for a duck before Healy and McGrath set the Aussies on their way to a strong total.

Ellysa Perry scored 40 from 20 balls as the five-time champions set a target of 169 for the underdogs to chase.

Amy Hunter (26)…