Girls’s T20 World Cup: England are ‘nonetheless trying to find full efficiency’, says Amy Jones

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town Date: 21 February Time: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sport website & app. Live text commentary and in-play video clips on the BBC Sport website & app

England are “still searching for the complete performance” at the Women’s T20 World Cup, says Amy Jones.

England play Pakistan in their final group-stage game in Cape Town on Tuesday.

They have already qualified for the semi-finals but a win would ensure they finish unbeaten at the top of Group 2 and likely avoid reigning champions Australia.

India, who were beaten by England, look set to go through second in the group.

“We know that if we’re going to win the World Cup, we’ll need to beat India and Australia at some stage,” said wicketkeeper Jones, who smashed an important 40 from 27 balls in the 11-run victory over India.

“They’re obviously an incredible side but avoiding them is not something we’re thinking about.”

Australia have won five…