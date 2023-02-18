Girls’s T20 World Cup: England beat India by 11 runs to remain prime of Group 2

England 151-7 (20 overs): Sciver-Brunt 50 (42); Thakur 5-15 India 140-5 (20 overs): Mandhana 52 (41); Glenn 2-27 England won by 11 runs Scorecard ; Tables

England kept their place at the top of Group 2 with a vital 11-run win over India at the Women’s T20 World Cup.

After slipping to 29-3 and 80-4 in Gqeberha, Nat Sciver-Brunt’s half-century led England’s recovery as they posted 151-7 despite seamer Renuka Thakur’s magnificent 5-15.

In reply, opener Smriti Mandhana looked to be steering India to victory before she was crucially dismissed by Sarah Glenn for 52 with 47 runs still needed.

Richa Ghosh led a fightback with an unbeaten 47, but with 31 needed from the final over, India finished on 140-5.

England have Pakistan left to play in the group stage, and should avoid reigning champions Australia in the semi-finals.

Australia look set to finish top of Group 1, which means England are likely to face either South Africa or Sri Lanka in the semis.

India should qualify from second in Group 2,…