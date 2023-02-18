Girls’s T20 World Cup: England ‘constructing properly’ and ‘can beat Australia’

England’s 11-run win over India could prove to be the match that wins them the World Cup.

It was a group-stage meeting that felt like a semi-final, such was the significance of what was at stake – to top the group and most likely avoid defending champions Australia in the next round.

Barring South Africa’s shock defeat by Sri Lanka in the opening game, most of the competition has gone to plan, with very few shocks or tight finishes or evenly matched sides battling it out for glory.

So at St George’s Park in Gqeberha, formerly Port Elizabeth, the two heavyweights of the group came together in a mouth-watering contest that England edged, aided by Nat Sciver-Brunt’s brilliant half-century with the bat and in spite of Renuka Thakur’s phenomenal 5-15.

India came into the game brimming with confidence from a headline-grabbing Women’s Premier League auction in which all their players were signed, and having completed the tournament’s highest run-chase so far in their opening-game win against…