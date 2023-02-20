Girls’s T20 World Cup: India beat Eire by DLS methodology to seal semi-final place

India 155-6 (20 overs): Mandhana 87 (56), Verma 24 (29); Delany 3-33, Prendergast 2-22 Ireland 54-2 (8.2 overs): Lewis 32 (25) India won by five runs (DLS method) Scorecard Tables

India qualified for the Women’s T20 World Cup semi-finals with a five-run Duckworth-Lewis-Stern win over Ireland in a rain-curtailed match in Gqeberha.

Ireland were 54-2 in the ninth over, chasing 156, when heavy rain forced an early end to the match.

The win means India join England in qualifying from Group 2.

Smriti Mandhana had earlier survived being dropped four times to hit a career-best 87 from 56 balls to help India reach 155-6.

England still top the group thanks to their superior net run-rate, meaning they are almost certain to progress as group winners – and therefore avoid holders Australia in the semi-finals – barring a heavy defeat against Pakistan on Tuesday.

Before the rain arrived, the strong winds blowing across St George’s Park made conditions in the middle extremely difficult, particularly for…