Girls’s T20 World Cup: India stroll to snug six-wicket win over West Indies

West Indies 118-6 (20 overs): Taylor 42 (40); Sharma 3-15 India 119-4 (20 overs): Ghosh 44* (32); Ramharack 2-14 India won by six wickets Scorecard. Tables

India strolled to a comfortable six-wicket victory over West Indies to edge closer to the semi-finals of the Women’s T20 World Cup in Cape Town.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh added 72 for the fourth wicket as they reached their target of 119 with 11 balls to spare.

Ghosh finished unbeaten on 44 while captain Harmanpreet made a 42-ball 33.

The result sets up a top-of-the-table clash between England and India on Saturday to decide who tops group two.

Batting first, West Indies stumbled to 118-6 after Stafanie Taylor’s gritty 42 from 40 balls.

After losing star batter Hayley Matthews for two in the second over, Taylor and Shemaine Campbelle, who made 36, rebuilt the innings with a partnership of 73.

But the side’s batting struggles continued, as spinner Deepti Sharma took 3-15 and in the process became the first Indian bowler to take 100…