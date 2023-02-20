Girls’s T20 World Cup: New Zealand thrash Sri Lanka to maintain semi-final hopes alive

New Zealand 162-3 (20 overs): A Kerr 66 (48) Bates 56 (49), Bezuidenhout 32 (29) Sri Lanka 60 (15.5 overs): Athapaththu 19 (21); Kerr 2-7, Tahuhu 2-12 New Zealand won by 102 runs Scorecard . Tables

New Zealand kept their hopes of reaching the Women’s T20 World Cup semi-finals alive with a dominant 102-run win over Sri Lanka.

Amelia Kerr hit 66 from 48 balls and Suzie Bates added 56 from 49 as New Zealand posted 162-3 in Paarl.

Sri Lanka crumbled to 60 all out in reply to end their own last-four hopes.

The win moves New Zealand up to second in Group 1, but South Africa will replace them and seal a semi-final spot if they beat Bangladesh on Tuesday.

Whoever finishes second in Group 1 is likely to face England, who are already assured of a semi-final place and will progress as Group 2 winners if they avoid defeat in their final game against Pakistan on Tuesday.

New Zealand started aggressively knowing they needed a big win, with opener Bernadine Bezuidenhout smashing 32 from just 20 balls to…