Girls’s T20 World Cup set viewing information – ICC

Australia beat South Africa by 19 runs in the Women’s T20 World Cup final

This year’s Women’s T20 World Cup was the most watched women’s tournament in history, says the International Cricket Council.

The ICC said global viewing hours for the event were 192 million, a 44% increase on the 2020 edition.

There were also record figures – 6.9m hours – in the UK, up 26% from 2020.

Video views across all channels rose from 1.1bn in 2020 to 1.4bn.

ICC chief executive Geoff Allardice said: “The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 broadcast and digital numbers are another example of the excellent progress that is being made to accelerate the growth of women’s cricket.”

‘Regional teams could be fully professional in two years’

Former England bowler and World Cup winner Anya Shrubsole says women’s domestic cricket in the UK could be fully professional in “a couple of years”.

The 31-year-old made her England debut in 2008 and won 173 caps across all formats before retiring from international duty last year.