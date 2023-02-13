Girls’s T20 World Cup: Sophie Ecclestone and Alice Capsey lead England to a scratchy four-wicket win over Eire

Ireland 105 (18.1 overs): Lewis 36 (37); Ecclestone 3-13, Glenn 3-19 England 107-6 (14.2 overs): Capsey 51 (22); Murray 3-15 England won by four wickets Scorecard . Tables

Sophie Ecclestone and Alice Capsey starred as England ultimately made hard work of chasing 106 to beat Ireland by four wickets in the Women’s T20 World Cup.

Ecclestone and Sarah Glenn took three wickets each as Ireland slumped to 105 all out off 18.1 overs in Paarl.

In reply, England were cruising as Capsey smashed a half-century from just 21 balls, the joint-fastest in the competition’s history.

But they stuttered late in the chase, losing five wickets for 33 runs, before reaching their target with 34 balls to spare.

Capsey, 18, who earlier in the day earned a £75,000 deal with Delhi Capitals in the Women’s Premier League, smashed 46 of her 51 runs in boundaries to break the back of England’s chase in a partnership of 66 with Danni Wyatt.

Ireland squandered a strong position after starting their innings in aggressive…