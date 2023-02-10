Girls’s T20 World Cup: South Africa event ‘one other step on journey’ for Irish, says Cara Murray

Cara Murray made her T20 international cricket debut for Ireland against New Zealand in June 2018

Hosts: South Africa Dates: 10-26 February Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary and in-play video clips on the BBC Sport website and app.

From playing in the back garden with her dad and brother to being part of the Ireland squad at the Women’s T20 World Cup – it has already been quite a cricketing journey for Cara Murray.

The 22-year-old spin bowler, who made her international debut in the summer of 2018, believes there is still much to come however from a group with an average age of 24 as they prepare to begin their campaign in South Africa.

“The last few years have been a journey for this team and we are still young,” Murray told BBC Sport NI.

“This will be a good test for us to see where we are at and hopefully we can put on a good show. I’ve always wanted to represent Ireland in a World Cup.”

Murray…