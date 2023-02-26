Girls’s T20 World Cup ultimate: Tazmin Brits’ redemption from crushed Olympic goals

Tazmin Brits spent three months in hospital after the car crash that ended her chances of going to London 2012

Warning: This article contains themes of suicide and self harm. A version of the article was first published in March 2022

Despite the devastating physical impact, Tazmin Brits can clearly remember the moment that changed her life.

The song on the radio. The smell of the dirt. How she rolled across the ground. Seeing her javelin spikes flying through the air.

It was November 2011. In the few seconds it took her car to career off the road, Brits’ Olympic dream was crushed.

What followed was seven years spent “in a hole” so deep she contemplated taking her own life.

Now, in a remarkable story of resilience and redemption, the batter is preparing to play for South Africa against defending champions Australia in Sunday’s T20 World Cup final in Cape Town.

Originally from Stilfontein, a mining town to the south-west of Johannesburg, a life in sport was always likely for Brits, whose…