Girls’s World Cup 2023: ‘Soccer fever has taken over New Zealand’

“I’m really filled with hope,” says New Zealand women’s football fan Annie Kennedy. “There is belief that wasn’t there before. I see it as a huge success.”

New Zealand’s biggest sporting global party has finished.

With co-hosts Australia staging the second semi-final, third place play-off and final, the 29th and final Fifa Women’s World Cup match to be staged in New Zealand saw Spain defeat Sweden 2-1 in Tuesday’s semi-final at Eden Park.

Another 43,217 sell-out crowd watched as all three goals came in a dramatic final nine minutes before La Roja’s celebrations began after reaching the final for the first time.

A pulsating end to a five week festival of women’s football in New Zealand.

From Auckland to Wellington and Hamilton to Dunedin, crowds have clapped, cheered and marvelled at the skills of global stars like Alexia Putellas, Alex Morgan, Ada Hegerberg and Fridolina Rolfo.

Eden Park witnessed the first of many shocks at this unpredictable tournament when New Zealand’s Football…