Girls’s World Cup day two preview: Nigeria v Canada, Philippines v Switzerland & Spain v Costa Rica

The 2023 Women’s World Cup is well underway, with New Zealand and Australia kicking off their campaigns off with wins on home soil in an action-packed opening day.

Those wins mean that the co-hosts are top of their respective groups, but could the standings change on Friday?

Switzerland face debutants the Philippines with the hope of usurping New Zealand at the top of Group A, while reigning Olympic champions Canada take on Nigeria with both teams aiming to replace the Matildas in Group B.

There is also a chance that we could see the first major upset of the tournament as Group C begins when Spain face underdogs Costa Rica.

Nigeria v Canada

Group B | Melbourne | 03:30 BST | BBC

Christine Sinclair has netted a total of 10 World Cup goals, scoring in all five tournaments she has played in

After Australia kicked off proceedings in Group B with a win over the Republic of Ireland, Nigeria and Canada are up next, competing in their ninth and eighth World Cup finals, respectively.

Playing in her…