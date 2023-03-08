Girls’s worldwide & franchise cricket should ‘coexist’ says ICC’s Snehal Pradhan

Australia won the Women’s T20 World Cup for the third time in a row in February, which saw them continued their hold on both world titles and Commonwealth Games gold

“Peaceful Coexistence.”

It was once a Cold War slogan. Now, it’s the mantra of the International Cricket Council (ICC), as it figures out how the new Women’s Premier League – which began in Mumbai on Saturday – will impact the existing women’s cricket calendar.

“We need to learn from how things have panned out over the past 10 years in the men’s game – it’s an opportunity for us to get ahead and make sure that there is coexistence between these leagues and international cricket,” says Snehal Pradhan, the ICC’s manager of women’s cricket.

The huge payday of the WPL has led to concerns that the league may eventually supersede international women’s cricket, and cream off some of the world’s leading talent.

England players Sophie Ecclestone (£180,000) and Alice Capsey (£75,000) are both receiving payments well in excess of…