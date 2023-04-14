GitKraken Launches Team Insights for Jira, the First Planning Tool to Combine Gi… – Press Release

As a Platinum Partner, company continues to invest in new apps for the Atlassian Marketplace to help developers and their teams move more quickly

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — GitKraken, the leader in Git tools for developers and their teams, today previewed its innovative marketplace app, Team Insights for Jira. This free app offers Jira Cloud users the unprecedented ability to view all team activities in Jira and Git, displayed on a unified issue timeline.

Team Insights for Jira (TIJ) provides a familiar Gannt chart view of epics and issues enhanced by overlaying user activity from Jira (status changes, comments, time logged) and Git repositories (branches, commits, pull requests, tags). Users can filter by project, sprint, contributors, issue type, and more to drill down on the exact list of issues that matter to them. This comprehensive visualization enables Jira users to easily see how work is progressing against plan, based on real-time activity data.

Following the recent launch of the CI/CD for Jira app, TIJ is the second extension that enhances the already robust capabilities of the company’s popular Git Integration for Jira app, serving more than 4 million users and 10,000+ companies worldwide.

“After using the app for a short time, we already see the game-changing potential Team Insights for Jira has for our development team. Observing the volume and specifics of activity on an issue in real time tells us so much more than simple issue status and start/end dates can,” said Guido Patanella, SVP Engineering at Lansweeper, an early-access customer. “It’s quickly become a staple in helping us uncover hidden data in Jira to improve both our pace and precision.”

“Atlassian Marketplace Partners like GitKraken play such a critical role in providing customers with valuable extensions of Atlassian products,” said Sunny Manaktala, Atlassian Marketplace Sr. Manager. “With Team Insights for Jira, GitKraken is expanding the capabilities of our product…