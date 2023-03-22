Glacier Reports 2022 Results – Press Release

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Glacier Media Inc. GVC (“Glacier” or the “Company”) reported revenue and earnings for the year ended December 31, 2022.
SUMMARY RESULTS
|(thousands of dollars)
|except share and per share amounts
|2022
|2021
|Revenue
|$
|176,012
|$
|164,562
|EBITDA (1)
|$
|3,083
|$
|17,747
|EBITDA (1) margin
|1.8%
|10.8%
|EBITDA (1) per share
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.14
|Capital expenditures
|$
|4,945
|$
|9,566
|Net loss attributable to common shareholder
|$
|(29,553
|)
|$
|(4,880
|)
|Net loss attributable to common shareholder per share
|$
|(0.22
|)
|$
|(0.04
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding, net
|132,558,408
|130,895,835
|Results including joint ventures and associates:
|Revenue (2)
|$
|209,903
|$
|195,958
|EBITDA (2)
|$
|6,353
|$
|23,487
|EBITDA margin (2)
|3.0%
|12.0%
|EBITDA per share (2)
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.18
|(1)
|EBITDA is considered a non-GAAP measure. Refer to “EBITDA Reconciliation” below for a reconciliation of the Company’s net loss attributable to common shareholders as reported under IFRS to EBITDA.
|(2)
|Certain results are presented to include the Company’s proportionate share of its joint venture and associate operations, as this is the basis on which management bases its operating decisions and performance. The Company’s joint ventures and associates include Great West Media Limited Partnership, the Victoria Times-Colonist, Rhode Island Suburban Newspapers, Inc., and Village Media Inc. Borden Bridge Development Corporation was included up to August 31, 2021, at which point the Company acquired the remaining 50% and started to consolidate the results. Results including joint ventures and associates is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to “Results Including Joint Ventures and Associates Reconciliation” below.
2022 OPERATING PERFORMANCE AND OUTLOOK
Operating Performance
Consolidated revenue for the year ended December 31, 2022, was $176.0 million, up $11.5 million or 7.0% from the…