Glamorgan Cricket: 2023 a yr of change at Welsh county

Matthew Maynard, David Lloyd and Hugh Morris are all leaving Glamorgan

Rarely can a county have seen chief executive, chairman, coach and captain all depart within the space of less than 12 months.

Vacancy adverts are out but it will be some time before the dust settles after quite the year of change at Glamorgan.

But what state is the club in now?

On the field has seen a dip in performances and concern about bowling resources in particular, however off the grass and there are strong hopes of being debt-free by 2026.

Big names depart

Chief executive Hugh Morris announced his departure at the end of the year after a 10-year tenure, turning 60 and having had major cancer treatment for a second time.

Meanwhile Championship coach and fellow former playing star Matthew Maynard ended his five-year spell at the reins, citing frustration at his lack of limited-overs involvement and some recruitment issues.

Captain David Lloyd, a first-team player for 12 years, was tempted away to join…