Glamorgan Cricket: County launch 5 gamers in squad cuts

Joe Cooke was the fourth highest scoring batsmen and leading wicket taker in the 2021 One-Day Cup competition

Glamorgan are to release five players with a total of 240 appearances between them, including four who featured in their 2021 One-Day Cup trophy success.

Lukas Carey, Tom Cullen, Joe Cooke and James Weighell will all leave the club at the end of the 2022 season.

All-rounder Ruaidhri Smith has been part of the first-team squad for 10 seasons but has been severely affected by injuries.

Glamorgan have had a larger than average county squad for several years.

Carmarthen-born seamer Carey, 25, has the most senior games of the departing players, with 70 appearances since 2016 including 87 wickets in 33 first-class games.

Despite his wicket-taking promise, fitness problems have meant no senior call-ups in 2022.

Scotland international Smith, 28, has been a first-choice limited-overs player at times, registering Glamorgan’s most economical T20 figures of four for six, but has been unable…