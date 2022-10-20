Glamorgan Cricket: County opposes Championship and T20 cuts

Glamorgan won six and lost three of their 14 Championship games in 2022, narrowly missing promotion

Glamorgan will oppose any reduction in the number of County Championship or T20 Blast fixtures, as the counties discuss Sir Andrew Strauss’ high-performance review.

Cutting the number of Championship games from 14 to 10 has been suggested, to improve England standards.

The measure has met with hostility from Glamorgan members.

The Welsh county will also push for a reduction in the time given to The Hundred franchise tournament.

The statement from Glamorgan comes in the wake of a members’ forum called to discuss the Strauss review, which was commissioned by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) after a string of poor England Test performances.

The review was published after a summer in which England won six out of seven Tests, following the appointment of Ben Stokes as captain and Brendan McCullum as coach.

Glamorgan have just over 2,000 members, with around 120 attending the forum and…