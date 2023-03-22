Glamorgan Cricket: Mark Alleyne named limited-overs coach

A former middle-order batsman and medium-paced bowler, Mark Alleyne has coached with Welsh Fire, Gloucestershire, England and the MCC

Former Gloucestershire and England all-rounder Mark Alleyne is Glamorgan’s new limited-overs head coach.

He takes over from Matthew Maynard in the T20 Blast and David Harrison in the One-Day Cup.

Maynard stays in charge of Glamorgan’s Championship campaign after narrowly missing out on promotion in 2022.

Alleyne joined the club for part of their pre-season trip to Zimbabwe before his role was officially confirmed.

The announcement follows a three-month recruitment process, with the job being advertised in December.

Glamorgan’s decision to split the white-ball and red-ball roles comes after an unsuccessful spell in T20 cricket, where they last reached the knockout stages in 2017.

They did though win the One-Day Cup under Harrison in 2021, when it first ran alongside the Hundred franchise competition.

“This unique splitting of the domestic roles, often…