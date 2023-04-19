Glamorgan Cricket: Marnus Labuschagne & Michael Neser return in opposition to Durham

Michael Neser joined Glamorgan in 2021

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Date: Thursday, 20 April Time: 11:00 BST Coverage: Commentary and reports on BBC Sport website & app; updates on BBC Radio Wales & BBC Radio Newcastle.

Glamorgan’s Australia pair Marnus Labuschagne and Michael Neser make their first appearances of the season in their Championship game against Durham.

Labuschagne is likely to play five Championship matches before Australia duties.

Neser is not included in the first part of the Ashes series against England but is on hand for the second section.

They will face Durham’s Australia spinner Matt Kuhneman.

“It’s nice to be back at my second home now, I’ve got so many great friendships here, and to be back out training for my first hits on turf in about four weeks. I’m really excited,” said Labuschagne, whose last action was in Australia’s Test series defeat in India in March.

“My focus is solely to win games for Glamorgan any way I can, if that’s contributing big hundreds to set…