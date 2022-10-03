Glamorgan Cricket: Promotion ‘not distant’ says Matthew Maynard

Matthew Maynard has been in charge of Glamorgan for seven seasons over two spells.

Glamorgan coach Matthew Maynard says his team were “not far away” from achieving their goal of Championship promotion to Division One.

The county enjoyed their best Championship season since 2010 but missed out on promotion on the final day of the season.

They improved marginally in a disappointing T20 campaign, winning five and losing seven.

But Glamorgan only won four from eight in their defence of the One Day Cup.

The county’s hopes of reaching the first division of the Championship were finally ended on the last day by events in another match at Worcester, as they had been in 2010 during Maynard’s first spell in charge.

But Maynard, at the end of his three-year contract and four years altogether in his second spell, says he has the hunger to continue.

“Even more so, because you see the players galvanising as a team, it takes time to get the right work ethic but to have fun and enjoy each others’…