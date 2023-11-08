Glamorgan to nominate all-formats head coach for 2024 season

Matthew Maynard led Glamorgan as head coach for eight years over two spells

Glamorgan have confirmed a single head coach will lead the county across all formats next year.

The role was split in 2023 as Matthew Maynard led the championship team and Mark Alleyne took charge for shorter formats.

Maynard stepped down, along with chief executive Hugh Morris, following a disappointing season at Sophia Gardens.

Director of cricket Mark Wallace said the club will revert to a “traditional” structure following a review.

“There were some positive elements with the split coaching model and both Matthew and Mark embraced it and managed their areas well,” Wallace said.

“However, with the hectic nature of the schedule and the need for players to switch across formats, we’ve decided to move back to a more traditional structure moving forward.”

Wallace is now leading the search for a new head coach while Alleyne will remain as part of the coaching staff.

It follows a tumultuous year in which Glamorgan…