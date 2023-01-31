Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the … – Press Release

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Sotera Health Company (“Sotera” or the “Company”) SHC common stock: (a) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s November 2020 initial public offering (“IPO”); (b) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s March 2021 secondary public offering (“SPO”); and/or (c) between November 20, 2020 and September 19, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Sotera investors have until March 27, 2023 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you suffered a loss on your Sotera investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/Sotera-Health-Company/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at [email protected] to learn more about your rights.

On or about November 20, 2020, Sotera conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 53.59 million shares of common stock at $23 per share. On or about March 18, 2021, the Company conducted its secondary public offering (“SPO”), selling 25 million shares at $27 per share.

On September 19, 2022, a jury found Sotera liable for $363 million in damages, after determining that its sterilization services exposed communities surrounding its processing facilities to Ethylene Oxide (“EtO”) emissions and caused the plaintiff’s cancer. The jury cited the Company’s “willful and wanton” misconduct in not preventing toxic EtO emissions and failing to warn about the severe health hazard posed by its facilities. On this news, Sotera’s stock price fell $4.90, or 33.3%, to close at $9.83 per share on September 19, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on September 20, 2022, analysts at Goldman Sachs downgraded Sotera stock, noting a greater…