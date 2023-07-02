Glasses Brand Lensmart Updated Website Design For Better User Experience – Press Release

NEW YORK, July 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On June 30th, 2023, Lensmart launched its new website design in the hope of making the online purchasing experience easier for users.



It is shown that an aesthetically pleasing website is a top priority to leave a deep impression on the users. Among all the factors, polished website design is crucial to build the website credibility and trust with target audience.

Here are some major elements about the update of Lensmart.

1. Keep up-to-date with trends

In a world where fashion trends come and go, brands must to have fashion acumen for the future of them. For Lensmart, the key to catching the trends is to pay more attention to new products and be more creative. Online users now are expecting brands to bring something new, such as some AI & Chatbots tools, interactive product visuals, and immersive web animations. Lensmart tries to go above and beyond to provide more pleasing contents and products, making positive impressions for visitors.

As for visitors, they can directly catch the trends from Lensmart’s best seller and new arrivals. What’s more, there are a new column — “Internet Celebrity”. Lensmart has deeply understood the significance of social media. Therefore, Lensmart has invited many influencers to show their preference so that customers can learn the latest trends from their recommendations.

2. Improve for user experience

Obviously, improving user experience (UX) is the top goal for Lensmart. Although some standards are strict, the e-commerce website design depends a lot on the needs of customers. It is important to improve the level of customers’ satisfaction and provide an unparalleled experience that offers more values connecting customers and products, which is why Lensmart updated its website design.

A customer-centered website design usually has a natural structure and flow that is systematic while easy to use for viewers. User-friendly site navigation should be simple and easily accessible from any page,…